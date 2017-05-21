BEI investigating after man seriously injured following police pursuit

A team of eight investigators with Quebec’s Bureau of independent investigations (BEI) was deployed to Rawdon, Que., Sunday morning, after a 37-year-old man was seriously injured during a police pursuit involving the Sûreté du Québec overnight.

Preliminary reports indicate that a woman called 911 to tell officers that her former partner was going to commit suicide.

The call was immediately transferred to provincial police.

On the way to the man’s residence, officers crossed paths with his vehicle.

According to police, a pursuit ensued and the man went off the road roughly three kilometres down the road.

He was rushed to a local-area hospital and was later transferred to a Montreal hospital after his condition deteriorated. Nonetheless, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The BEI is now tasked with determining the veracity of those reports.

As per protocol, the BEI is called in to investigate whenever a person is seriously injured, or dies, during a police intervention or while being detained by a police force.