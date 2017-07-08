Regina police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery

Regina police are searching for a suspect in what appears to be an attempted bank robbery.

At around 9 a.m. Saturday, a man entered the Royal Bank on 7th Avenue North, demanding money.

The man approached an employee, and when he didn’t receive any cash, he fled the scene. No one was injured in the attempted robbery.

The man is described as being Caucasian in his 50s, 6 feet tall with a medium build. Both of his hands appeared to be bleeding and were wrapped in bandages.

He also had tape or a bandage on his nose.

Police are gathering evidence, including images from the security video system. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500.