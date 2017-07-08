World record holder Ryan Dodd shares waterskiing passion with Saskatoon youth

Ryan Dodd set a world record for the longest jump on waterskiis last week in Florida. The 32-year-old Alberta man flew 254 feet, to be exact, and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

It’s something he’s wanted since he was nine years old, Dodd said. “And now it’s happened. You’re like, ‘Cool, what do we do now?’” he laughed.

For Dodd, the answer was heading to Saskatoon to share his passion for waterskiing with young athletes.

It’s become an annual trip and Dodd has even helped a few locals succeed further at the sport.

“I learned a lot of stuff — how to turn, get lots of speed; he’s basically taught me how to jump,” three-time waterskiing national champion Carter Lucas said.

“He’s a really nice guy. He’s really relaxed, he doesn’t get mad at all, so he’s my favourite coach,” Josh Roberts, fellow waterskiing national champion, added.

For a first-time jumper, it can be scary being pulled by a boat at high speeds before launching off a ramp into the air.

“The first five seconds before it, the thing that was going through my mind [was], ‘oh my god, I’m going to die,’” beginner Cole Humber said jokingly.

“When I stuck the landing, I’m like, ‘holy cow, I actually did it!’”

Like trying other new sports, waterskiing involves moving well out of your comfort zone.

“It’s just like a rollercoaster combined with an airplane taking off … you’re just getting launched,” Dodd explained. “But if you don’t trust, you’re tight, you’re nervous, you don’t get the feeling. You don’t get the distance, you don’t fly.