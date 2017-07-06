Bragging rights on the line in the annual Can-Am six-man football game

When it comes to football in Saskatchewan, the 12-man game gets lots of attention.

There is also a passionate culture that embraces the six-man game.

“Its grass roots football. It’s a chance for small communities to compete,” Team Canada head coach Troy Snider said.

“They don’t have as many eligible players to be involved in football, so by changing from six-a-side instead of playing 12, more players are able to play in the game and be competitive.”

The best six-man players in North America are in Kerrobert, Sask., for the 20th annual Can-Am Bowl.

Players from Canada and the U.S. will be playing for bragging rights this Friday.

But for the players, it goes beyond who is the best.

“The best part about it is bonding with the kids from Canada,” Team U.S.A. head coach Troy Walters said.

“They all of a sudden try to be enemies, but by the end of the week they’re pretty good friends.”

One thing the Americans can expect is a taste of Saskatchewan football culture.

Colt Beswitherick, who will be playing his last six-man game in front of a hometown crowd, said game days are a big event in the community.

“The whole town, whenever game day’s on, you can see all the cars parked around the entire bowl watching, honking when we score a touchdown,” Beswitherick said.

Kickoff is Friday at 5 p.m. CT.