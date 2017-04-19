Saskatchewan Huskies 2017 football schedule set for kick off

The 2017 Canada West football schedule is out and there’s a twist for University of Saskatchewan Huskies fans.

This season, the Dogs will play two of their home games on Saturday instead of on the traditional Friday night slot. The Huskies went 5-3 last season with three of those wins on home turf.

The 2017 regular season kicks off on Sept. 1 when the Huskies visit the Manitoba Bisons.

Saskatchewan hits Griffiths Stadium for the first time in Week 2 to battle the Alberta Golden Bears on Sept. 8.

Their provincial rivals, the Regina Rams, will visit Saskatoon in Week 5. There’ll be no trip to the new Mosaic Stadium in 2017 unless it comes in the postseason.

Regular season schedule is as follows:

Sept. 1 – Huskies @ Manitoba Bisons

Sept. 8 – Alberta Golden Bears vs. Huskies

Sept. 16 – Huskies @ UBC Thunderbirds

Sept. 23 – Huskies @ Calgary Dinos

Sept. 29 – Regina Rams vs. Huskies

Oct. 14 – UBC Thunderbirds vs. Huskies

Oct. 21 – Huskies @ Alberta Golden Bears

Oct. 28 – Manitoba Bisons vs. Huskies

Saskatchewan will test its skills in a non-conference game against the McMaster Marauders in Hamilton on Aug. 25.