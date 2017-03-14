Saskatchewan Huskies promote Scott Flory into head coaching role

It turns out the best man for the Saskatchewan Huskies vacant head coaching job was right in their back yard all along. Former Huskies player Scott Flory, who spent the past three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator, has been hired to replace Brian Towriss, who stepped down in December after 33 years at the helm.

“I am truly honoured and humbled to be selected as the head coach for the Huskie football program,” Flory said at an introductory press conference on Monday. “I knew early in my professional playing career that I wanted to be a coach and get into coaching. To come back here and have the opportunity to do it here is definitely a dream come true.”

The Huskies left no stone unturned in their coaching search, a process that included input from a search committee and employed a head-hunting firm based in Toronto. After looking at dozens of applicants from across North America, the team determined Flory was the best man for the job.

“Scott has a vision for what this program needs, and the vision that he brought to the table and the elements to execute that vision set him apart,” said U of S dean of kinesiology Chad London, who led the search committee. “He knows this community, he knows how to develop student-athletes, he has a brilliant football mind.”

Flory brings a wealth of experience to the role. In addition to his years as the Huskies OC, the 40-year-old Regina native won two Vanier Cups with the Dogs and three Grey Cups as a member of the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Lineman on two occasions, and after retiring from professional football he served as head of the CFL Players Association.

“I’m an alumnus. I was here in the mid-nineties, late nineties and you know I’ve got a sense of the players and what’s needed – what I’ve seen and what’s needed, and my assessment of the club,” said Flory, who promised that his coaching decisions will be made with the players’ best interests in mind.

Flory’s hire also means the Huskies offence won’t see any major schematic changes next season. While the rest of his staff will be finalized in the coming weeks, Flory expects to continue calling the plays when his team has the ball, as he had done while serving as the offensive coordinator.

“He’s a really knowledgeable guy, great coach. I’ve had him for the last three years so now with him as the head coach I think most of the guys, if not all, are pretty excited about it,” said receiver Mitch Hillis, who is entering his final year of eligibility.

Following in the footsteps of Towriss, whose three-plus decades with the program elevated the departed coach to legendary status on campus and in the community, is no easy task. But Flory embraces the challenge.

“I respect BT…I value him as a friend. I’m not Brian Towriss though. I’m going to be myself. I have an opportunity to put my stamp on this program,” he said.

For now, Flory’s first order of business is to salvage what remains of the 2017 recruiting class. With spring camp only two months away, the Scott Flory era at the U of S is off to a running start.