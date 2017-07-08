Fourth suspect arrested in connection to February homicide on Magnus Avenue
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with the second degree murder of Canon Franklin Beardy.
The 17-year-old is the fourth teen to be arrested and charged in this case. Earlier this week police released the youth’s name and photo after receiving a court order.
On February 6, 2017, Beardy, 28, was found on Magnus Avenue suffering from multiple injuries.
After being rushed to hospital, the victim later died.
Police have also charged a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and Joshua Leclerc, 19, with second degree murder in connection to this case.
