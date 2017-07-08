Crime
July 8, 2017 1:15 pm
Updated: July 8, 2017 2:08 pm

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to February homicide on Magnus Avenue

By Reporter  Global News

Police on scene on Magnus Avenue investigating the death of Canon Franklin Beardy.

Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with the second degree murder of Canon Franklin Beardy.

The 17-year-old is the fourth teen to be arrested and charged in this case. Earlier this week police released the youth’s name and photo after receiving a court order.

READ MORE: Police release identity of 2 victims in separate homicides this week

On February 6, 2017, Beardy, 28, was found on Magnus Avenue suffering from multiple injuries.

After being rushed to hospital, the victim later died.

Police have also charged a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and Joshua Leclerc, 19, with second degree murder in connection to this case.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Beardy
Canon Franklin Beardy
Crime
magnus avenue
Murder
Murder Investigation
Second Degree Murder
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News