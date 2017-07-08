Fourth suspect arrested in connection to February homicide on Magnus Avenue

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with the second degree murder of Canon Franklin Beardy.

The 17-year-old is the fourth teen to be arrested and charged in this case. Earlier this week police released the youth’s name and photo after receiving a court order.

READ MORE: Police release identity of 2 victims in separate homicides this week

On February 6, 2017, Beardy, 28, was found on Magnus Avenue suffering from multiple injuries.

After being rushed to hospital, the victim later died.

Police have also charged a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and Joshua Leclerc, 19, with second degree murder in connection to this case.