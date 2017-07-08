Canada
Telephone service briefly down at Saskatchewan RCMP detachments

RCMP technical staff and Sask Tel were able to restore the phone service later on Friday night.

RCMP in Saskatchewan advised the public Friday night that their detachments throughout the province were temporarily without phone service.

That meant anyone calling a detachment directly or through the 310-RCMP number might not get through.

However, Mounties said emergency 911 calls were being re-routed and were still going through to the divisional communications centre and are being responded to.

