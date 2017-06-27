SaskTel president to retire July 1

Ron Styles, president and CEO of SaskTel will be retiring from his position with the company, effective July 1. Styles has led the corporation since 2010.

“My 38 years in the Saskatchewan public service have been very rewarding,” Styles said in a press release. “I look forward to new challenges going forward and I want to thank both the board and staff at SaskTel for their support over the past seven years.”

The government says that Styles will continue providing consultation and advice to the corporation moving forward.

Styles has had a lengthy career in public administration, including roles as the Deputy Minister of Finance, President of Crown Investments Corporation, Deputy Minister of Highways and Transportation, President of SaskWater and President of SaskHousing.

Effective July 1, Doug Burnett, vice president of human resources and corporate services, will begin his role of acting president and CEO.