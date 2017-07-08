Ticats travel to Regina in search of a victory

Staring at the possibility of starting the 2017 CFL season 0-2 the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will attempt to pounce into the win column when they visit Saskatchewan on Saturday night.

Kickoff is at 10 p.m. ET, and after the game listen to The 5th Quarter on AM900 CHML.

Hamilton kicked off its campaign two weeks ago, was decimated in Toronto 32-15, and is coming off a bye week and a 12-day layoff.

The Ticats last won a game after a bye week on Labour Day 2014, a 13-12 squeaker over the Argonauts in the inaugural game at Tim Hortons Field. But they are 0-4 since.

There are a couple of major lineup changes for the Cats as they prepare to make their first visit to new Mosaic Stadium. Ross Scheuerman is listed as the starting running back, ahead of C.J. Gable, on Hamilton’s depth chart.

Injured receivers Kevin Elliott (one game) and Terrance Toliver (six game) have been replaced by fellow pass catchers Junior Collins and Jaslen Saunders.

The Roughriders are also searching for their first win of the year after dropping their opening two contests against Montreal and Winnipeg by a combined four points.

The defending Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks (0-1-1) are the only other team that enters Week 3 without a victory.

Your Saskatchewan Roughriders depth chart as we host the @Ticats tomorrow night from Mosaic Stadium. pic.twitter.com/uyjowZafhs — Sask. Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 7, 2017

The Cats and Riders have split their previous 10 meetings, although Hamilton has won four of their last five clashes.

The Ticats will play their home opener on July 15 when they host the 2-1 B.C. Lions at Tim Hortons Field.