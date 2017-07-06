Edmonton under heat warning as hot summer weather arrives

Almost half of Alberta, including the city of Edmonton, was under a heat warning Thursday afternoon as temperatures soared.

Environment Canada issued the heat warning for parts of southern Alberta earlier this week and the alert has gradually spread north.

Heat warnings are issued in central and northern Alberta when two or more consecutive days of 29 C or more are expected, and overnight lows don’t fall cooler than 14 C.

Temperatures are expected to be high for an “unusually long duration,” according to Environment Canada. Temperatures in some areas could reach the mid-30s later this week and through the weekend.

Edmonton could see at least two – and possibly three – days of 30 C or more, Simpkin said.

Last year, Edmonton only reached 30 C once.

In the last 137 years since temperature records have been kept, Edmonton has only hit 30 C more than two days in a row 30 times, according to Jesse Wagar with Environment Canada.

People are cautioned to keep an eye out for symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

Children, seniors and those with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions are warned to be extra vigilant.

To avoid heat stroke or exhaustion, people should consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the heat.

Pets and people should not be left inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

