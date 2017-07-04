Edmonton pool attendance booming during free admission

Outdoor pools in Edmonton were packed over the Canada Day weekend, as free admission kicked off to celebrate the country’s sesquicentennial.

As a way to mark Canada 150 celebrations, the City of Edmonton is offering free admission to all city-run outdoor pools for the rest of the summer.

Free admission started on July 1 and attendance is up over this time last year.

“People seem to be super excited. We have a lot of people that, it’s their first time being out to a pool, which is great to see,” said Scott Bell, facility foreman at Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool.

READ MORE: Edmonton outdoor pools will be free in 2017 starting Canada Day

More than 1,300 people attended Oliver outdoor pool over the weekend, while 2,447 people visited Fred Broadstock outdoor pool. Mill Creek saw 3,724 people and Queen Elizabeth pool saw a “staggering” 4,207.

Despite the increase in swimmers, Bell said the city is ready.

“We prepared to have more people when free admission started,” he said. “We prepared for bigger lineups and we’re prepared to accommodate people to quickly enter the facility as fast as possible.”

With scorching temperatures on the way for Edmonton this week, outdoor pools are bound to be a hot spot for people to beat the heat. But despite the warm up, Bell said the city will not be extending hours at outdoor pools.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues heat warning for parts of southern Alberta

For more information on locations and hours, visit the city’s website.