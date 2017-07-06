16 people arrested on child pornography charges in Alberta: ALERT
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Internet Exploitation Unit is expected to provide details later today on a three-month investigation that led to the arrest of 16 people on child pornography charges.
ALERT said in a media release on Thursday that the investigation led to the identification of two underage victims of child luring.
It said arrests were carried out in Calgary, Red Deer, Airdrie and Strathmore.
ALERT is expected to provide further information at a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Calgary Police Service’s headquarters.
