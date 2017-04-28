Calgary man charged after 13-year-old Tennessee girl lured online
A 32-year-old Calgary man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges after a joint operation between police in Alberta and Tennessee.
Authorities said a 13-year-old Tennessee girl was lured over the Internet.
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ Internet Child Exploitation unit partnered with the Bartlett Police Department to investigate.
In January 2016, Bartlett police were contacted by the victim’s mother. Explicit conversations were discovered on the victim’s phone and it is believed that nude photos were being shared over a social media application, ALERT said.
Bartlett police believed the suspect was in Calgary, and in May 2016, they turned the case over to Homeland Security, who then asked ALERT’s ICE unit for help.
Investigators identified the suspect and executed a search warrant at his house in southeast Calgary. More than 10 electronic devices were seized for forensic examination, ALERT said.
“The Internet knows no boundaries, so police forces need to work together to keep our children safe,” Det. Sean Spence said.
Kyle Wayne Jacobson, 32, was arrested on April 25 with help from Calgary police and RCMP.
Jacobson is charged with:
- Making child pornography
- Possessing child pornography
- Accessing child pornography
- Making sexually explicit material available to a child
- Invitation to sexual touching
- Luring a child under 18 years of age
- Luring a child under 16 years of age
Jacobson was released on bail on a number of conditions. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on May 9.
