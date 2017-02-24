Australian man facing charges in child luring investigation

An Australian man has been arrested for after an Edmonton woman complained someone tried to meet her 13-year-old daughter for sex.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said the victim’s mother found online conversations between her daughter and the accused. She contacted Edmonton police which resulted in the arrested of a man at an Edmonton hotel on Feb. 10.

Jiashu Weng, 22, has been charged with luring a child under 14-years-old, possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

ALERT said Weng’s Australia home was searched by authorities in that country on Feb. 21, where computers and electronic devices were seized and will undergo forensic examination.

“The internet allows us to access the world from wherever we are, and while advantageous in so many areas of life, it also creates opportunities for online predators,” sex crimes detective Linda Howlett said.

“The relationships we have with our law enforcement colleagues across the globe has never been more important for potential child victims.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police or cybertip.ca.