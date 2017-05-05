Crime
May 5, 2017 11:39 am

18-year-old Strathmore man facing child pornography charges

By Online Reporter  Global News

Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams

Global News
Police have laid child pornography charges against an 18-year-old Strathmore man.

The charges were laid following a joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and Strathmore RCMP launched in August 2016.

Police arrested 18-year-old Marvin Agboro on Tuesday. He is charged with accessing, possessing and making child pornography.

RCMP said Agboro has been released on his own recognizance with several strict conditions he must abide by. He is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence, is asked to contact their local police or report using cybertip.ca.

Global News