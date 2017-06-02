Calgary youth coach facing child pornography charges

A Calgary youth coach is facing child pornography charges after a lengthy investigation into online offences.

The 42-year-old man coached youth sports, specifically minor soccer, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) said in a release Friday. He was a coach with McKenzie United Soccer Club, and previously other youth sports groups in the city.

The investigation started in August 2016, when the Internet Child Exploration unit received two different complaints from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, about someone in Calgary uploading child pornography to the internet.

A search warrant executed on June 1 saw a number of electronic devices seized from a Calgary home. They were brought for further forensic investigation.

“There’s always a concern that we’ll find more than just child pornography on an individual’s device; we may find that he was a contact or hands-on offender,” said ALERT Det. Sean Spence.

“We don’t have an indication that’s the case at this point in time, and we hope that’s not the case, but with these kind of investigations, the images did originate somewhere and it’s always possible that we may find the images originated from the accused’s devices that were seized.”

Spence said there’s no indication that there were children directly involved, but parents should still contact police if they learn their child may have been a victim.

“If [parents] become aware that their child was offended against — again we don’t have any indication that there was any hands-on offences — but if they do become aware that their child was offended against they need to be in contact with their local police department,” Spence said.

Brent Bulycz faces charges of possessing, accessing and making child pornography available. He’s been released on several conditions, including being prohibited from any youth coaching or contact with children under the age of 18.

ALERT says that while the charges relate to internet offences, they encourage anyone with information about this case to contact police or cybertip.ca