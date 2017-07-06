Peter Julian reportedly pulling out of NDP leadership race

The NDP leadership race may soon be down to four candidates.

Early Thursday, reports surfaced that British Columbia MP Peter Julian will be dropping out of the race. Julian issued a press release confirming that he would make an “important announcement” linked to his candidacy at 2 p.m. ET on Parliament Hill.

The release did not say what the announcement would entail, but Radio-Canada and other outlets are reporting that Julian is indeed calling it quits.

His departure would mark the second time in just over a month that a declared candidate has dropped out. In early June, Pat Stogran announced his departure and blamed the inner workings of the party. He called the process “fundamentally flawed” and claimed the NDP has put “major obstacles” in front of candidates trying to grow the party’s base from the grassroots.

The deadline for registration of candidates has just passed. If Julian pulls out, the four remaining candidates will be Niki Ashton, Guy Caron, Jagmeet Singh and Charlie Angus.

NDP members are expected to choose a permanent replacement for current leader Tom Mulcair in October.