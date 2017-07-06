Crime
July 6, 2017 9:50 am

Collingwood, Ont., man accused of sex offences involving children

By Staff The Canadian Press

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. – Provincial police say a Collingwood, Ont., man is facing charges related to alleged sex-related offences involving children.

They say the 46-year-old is charged with four counts each of sexual assault on a person under 16 and sexual interference with a person under 16.

He was scheduled to appear in Barrie, Ont., court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

OPP say they will not be releasing other information about the case due to a court-ordered publication ban.

