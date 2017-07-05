Toronto Uber driver charged in alleged Oakville sex assault

Police say a 33-year-old Uber driver from Toronto has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a passenger.

Halton Regional Police said they made an arrest on Monday after investigating a report of a sexual assault in June.

Police said the victim, described as a young female, had been riding with Uber in Oakville.

Investigators did not say when the alleged assault occurred.

Ansar Ali has been charged with one count of sexual assault and breach of probation.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers.