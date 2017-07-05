Crime
July 5, 2017 12:59 pm

Toronto Uber driver charged in alleged Oakville sex assault

By Digital Content Coordinator  AM640

Halton Regional Police say a man has been arrested in a sexual assault investigation.

A A

Police say a 33-year-old Uber driver from Toronto has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a passenger.

Halton Regional Police said they made an arrest on Monday after investigating a report of a sexual assault in June.

Police said the victim, described as a young female, had been riding with Uber in Oakville.

Investigators did not say when the alleged assault occurred.

Ansar Ali has been charged with one count of sexual assault and breach of probation.

Halton police are asking anyone with information to call or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
halton police
Halton Regional Police
Halton Regional Police Service
Oakville Crime
Uber

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News