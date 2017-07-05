Glenmore Trail crash closes eastbound lanes during Wednesday morning commute

A collision on eastbound Glenmore Trail on Wednesday morning caused eastbound lanes of the road to be closed to commuters.

EMS said the crash happened east of Richard Road S.W. just after 8 a.m., causing eastbound lanes to be closed approaching Crowchild Trail.

Spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said two people, a man and a woman, were transported to Rockyview General Hospital in non-life-threatening and stable condition.

He said the crash, which involved two cars, appeared to be a head-on collision and caused “significant damage” to both vehicles.

By 9:15 a.m., one lane was open to eastbound traffic on Glenmore Trail and both lanes on westbound Glenmore Trail were open.