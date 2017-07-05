New Edmonton transit strategy presented to urban planning committee
A new transit strategy that would shift from service being spread equally to a supply and demand model will be presented to the urban planning committee Wednesday.
The Way We Move plan includes high-frequency routes closer to the city’s centre, with new crosstown routes and rapid-bus commuter routes (BRT) from the suburbs.
The plan identifies the different demands between neighbourhoods inside and outside a ring road – made up of four arterials: 170 Street in the west, Whitemud Drive in the south, 75 Street in the east, and Yellowhead Trail in the north.
The plan calls for increased service inside the ring road, about a dozen express routes running between the suburbs and downtown, and fewer buses meandering through neighbourhoods. That means some transit users might have to walk farther to catch a bus.
However, there is also a proposal that the city partners with vehicle-for-hire companies to drive transit-takers home after they get off a bus instead of having to walk.
In late June, bus drivers rallied publicly against that idea at a southside transit garage.
Instead, the union has proposed several solutions, including a ‘dial-a-bus’ for low-service areas and BRT rapid-bus transit for high-frequency areas. They also want the city to improve bus schedules, something the union said hasn’t been done in at least 20 years.
The transit strategy is based on five pillars the city believes will encourage more to choose transit:
- Build transit-friendly neighbourhoods and places.
- Offer fare categories that are consistent and easy to understand.
- Provide service that reflects the different preferences of inner and outer neighbourhoods.
- Elevate the importance of safety.
- Keep up with trends in technology and the environment.
The plan came after an extensive, two-year long public engagement campaign and is built around five “pillars” the transit strategy team has been working on for years.
