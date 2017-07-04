Three people hospitalized following crash in Antigonish County
RCMP are investigating whether or not one of the drivers involved in a collision Sunday morning in Antigonish County was impaired.
Police say two vehicles collided along Highway 104 in Merland, Antigonish County, around 7:40 a.m., resulting in three people being sent to hospital.
Based on their initial investigation, police believe that a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man was travelling east when it was struck from behind by another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old man, is now being investigated for impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Police say the two drivers, as well as a 28-year-old man that was a passenger in one of the vehicles, were all transported to Saint Martha’s Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
RCMP say the investigation remains ongoing at this time and no charges have been laid.
