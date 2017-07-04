Crime
July 4, 2017

Saskatoon police seek leads in decade-old homicide

Saskatoon police looking to speak with a woman who may have information in the decade-old homicide of Paul Jacobson.

Saskatoon police are looking to speak with a woman who may have information that could help them solve a decade-old homicide.

Paul Theodore Jacobson, 44, was found dead on July 3, 2007 near Central Avenue and Agra Road.

Major crimes investigators have interviewed a number of people over the past ten years and said there are suspects in their investigation, however no arrests have been made.

There is one particular person investigators would like to speak with.

Jacobson was last known to have gone to a party in the 600-block of University Drive on the evening of July 1, 2007.

Witnesses told police that Jacobson arrived at the party with a woman, but she left the home a short while later.

Investigators have not been able to identify this woman and are asking her to come forward, along with anyone who may have relevant information to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

