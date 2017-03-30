Crime
March 30, 2017 8:35 am

2 more charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Two more people have been charged with murder by Saskatoon police in the October 2016 death of Dylan Phillips.

Brice Perkins / Global News
An 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Phillips.

They are also charged with committing murder for the benefit of a criminal organization and two counts of assault with a weapon on two other people.

Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on March 22 and is facing the same charges.

Phillips, 26, died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North on Oct. 14, 2016.

It was Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of the year.

