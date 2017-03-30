2 more charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016
Two more people have been charged with murder in the October 2016 death of Dylan Edward Phillips.
An 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Phillips.
They are also charged with committing murder for the benefit of a criminal organization and two counts of assault with a weapon on two other people.
Both are scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday morning.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on March 22 and is facing the same charges.
Phillips, 26, died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North on Oct. 14, 2016.
It was Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of the year.
