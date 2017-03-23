Crime
March 23, 2017 3:50 pm

Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Dylan Edward Phillips.

He is also charged with committing murder for a criminal organization and two counts of assault with a weapon on two other people.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s 10th homicide victim died from gunshot wound

Phillips, 26, died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North on Oct. 14.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Saskatoon police major crime unit continue to investigate.

WATCH BELOW: Shooting victim becomes Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016: police

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Criminal Organization
First Degree Murder
Homicide
Saskatoon Criminal Organization
Saskatoon First-Degree Murder
Saskatoon Homicide
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News