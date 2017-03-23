Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016
A A
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Dylan Edward Phillips.
He is also charged with committing murder for a criminal organization and two counts of assault with a weapon on two other people.
READ MORE: Saskatoon’s 10th homicide victim died from gunshot wound
Phillips, 26, died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North on Oct. 14.
The teen is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.
Members of the Saskatoon police major crime unit continue to investigate.
WATCH BELOW: Shooting victim becomes Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016: police
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.