Teen charged with murder in Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2016

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of Dylan Edward Phillips.

He is also charged with committing murder for a criminal organization and two counts of assault with a weapon on two other people.

Phillips, 26, died from a gunshot wound at his home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North on Oct. 14.

The teen is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Saskatoon police major crime unit continue to investigate.

