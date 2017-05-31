Accused in Saskatoon’s 3rd homicide of 2016 granted bail

A man charged with second-degree murder in Saskatoon’s third homicide of 2016 has been granted bail.

Blair Christopher French was released from custody on several court conditions.

According to his attorney, Chris Lavier, French will likely stand trial in the next six to eight months in the death of Adam St. Denis.

St. Denis, 24, was found by Saskatoon police with life-threatening injuries at an apartment in the 100-block of Avenue O South on March 30, 2016.

He died the next day in hospital.

French was arrested and charged two weeks later.

Lavier said based on the facts, he doesn’t believe it is murder.

“We don’t think it’s murder on these facts, it’s very unfortunate facts, but it’s facts where a third party initiated a confrontation with Mr. French,” Lavier said.

“Mr. French responded to that and unfortunately someone passed away as a result.”

Lavier added that French is innocent until proven guilty and there was no reason why he shouldn’t be released from custody until the trial if he is going to abide by all the condition set out by the court.