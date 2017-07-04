Crime
July 4, 2017 11:44 am

New Brunswick RCMP investigating break in at golf club

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break-in at Hampton Golf Club

Global News
A A

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break in at the Hampton Golf Club in Hampton, N.B. on Saturday.

According to police, the break in occurred on the night of June 30 or the early morning of July 1.

READ MORE: 57-year-old New Brunswick man pleads guilty to multiple counts of drug trafficking

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and police say a significant amount of damage was done to the property.

RCMP are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen suspicious activity to contact them at (506) 832-5556.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Hampton
Hampton Golf Club
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
RCMP
RCMP New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News