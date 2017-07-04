New Brunswick RCMP investigating break in at golf club
New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a break in at the Hampton Golf Club in Hampton, N.B. on Saturday.
According to police, the break in occurred on the night of June 30 or the early morning of July 1.
An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen and police say a significant amount of damage was done to the property.
RCMP are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have been in the area and seen suspicious activity to contact them at (506) 832-5556.
