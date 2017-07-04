Man killed in motorcycle crash on Canada Day near Dorchester

A motorcycle crash just outside of Dorchester claimed the life of a 26-year-old man on Canada Day.

Emergency crews were called to Elgin Road, just north of Hamilton Road at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a motorcycle that crashed into the ditch.

Dorchester fire and London-Middlesex EMS attended the scene to find the driver suffering from critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Middlesex OPP has identified the deceased as 26-year-old Eric Dye of Thames Centre.

Police say they are continuing their investigation into the cause of the crash.

Any witnesses to this collision who have not spoken to police are asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.