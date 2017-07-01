Canada
July 1, 2017 7:23 pm

Middlesex OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision

By Staff AM980

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that left one motorcyclist dead.

Middlesex County OPP are investigating a fatal collision involving a lone motorcyclist, and are seeking the public’s help in the case.

Officers responded to a motorcycle collision on Elgin Road north of Hamilton Road around 2. p.m. Saturday.

The male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead as emergency crews arrived on scene. No other injuries were reported.

 

Elgin Road has been shut down between Hamilton Road and Catherine Street for further police investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Middlesex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

