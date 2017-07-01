Justin Trudeau unveils Canada’s newest astronauts at Canada 150 event

Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., are Canada’s newest astronauts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today at the height of Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill to mark the country’s 150th anniversary.

Sidey is a lecturer with the University of Cambridge, while Kutryk is an air force pilot. The selection process began last year with over 3,700 candidates. By April, the list had been whittled down to just 17 candidates comprised of 12 men and five women.

–With files from Monique Scotti