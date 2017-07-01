Living flag takes over Winnipeg’s Portage and Main

WINNIPEG — Saturday morning saw more than 3,600 people gather together at Portage and Main to create a living flag.

The intersection was closed Canada Day morning to prepare for the flag and reopened shortly after 10 a.m.

“This year, for the first time ever, we’re bringing the Canada Day Living Maple Leaf to the iconic Portage and Main intersection as we come together to celebrate Canada 150, our country, our city and our downtown,” Stefano Grande, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg Biz said in a news release.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and MP Robert Falcon-Ouellette spoke during the event and there was live music for those participating.

The group also sang Happy Birthday and O’Canada before the flag dispersed at 10 a.m.

The living flag event was first started in 2011 and at last year’s event 3,200 people took part.