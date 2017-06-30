Fireworks
June 30, 2017 4:27 pm
Updated: June 30, 2017 4:40 pm

Where to watch fireworks in southern Manitoba on Canada Day

As the country prepares to celebrate 150 years on Saturday, the final prep work is being done on firework shows that will light up the night sky.

Here are a few options in southern Manitoba of where you can take in fireworks Saturday night.

8 p.m.
Crescent Drive Park

10 p.m.
Gimli

10:15 p.m.
Transcona Buhler Rec Park

10:30
Sage Creek Parc Ron Duhamel Park

10:40 p.m
Assiniboine Park

10:45 p.m
Altona
Steinbach
West St. Paul Sunova Centre

11 p.m.
The Forks
Assiniboia Downs
Portage la Prairie Stride Place
Selkirk Waterfront
Winnipeg Beach
Grandview Wilson Park Grounds
Holland
Roseisle

Dusk
St. Norbert Farmers’ Market
Lac du Bonnet town dock
Elm Creek
Morris
Morden
Brandon Riverbank Discovery Centre
Falcon Lake
