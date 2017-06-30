Where to watch fireworks in southern Manitoba on Canada Day

As the country prepares to celebrate 150 years on Saturday, the final prep work is being done on firework shows that will light up the night sky.

Here are a few options in southern Manitoba of where you can take in fireworks Saturday night.

8 p.m.

Crescent Drive Park

10 p.m.

Gimli

10:15 p.m.

Transcona Buhler Rec Park

10:30

Sage Creek Parc Ron Duhamel Park

10:40 p.m

Assiniboine Park

10:45 p.m

Altona

Steinbach

West St. Paul Sunova Centre



11 p.m.

The Forks

Assiniboia Downs

Portage la Prairie Stride Place

Selkirk Waterfront

Winnipeg Beach

Grandview Wilson Park Grounds

Holland

Roseisle

Dusk

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market

Lac du Bonnet town dock

Elm Creek

Morris

Morden

Brandon Riverbank Discovery Centre

Falcon Lake