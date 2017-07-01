Winnipeg Jets sign free agent defenceman Dmitry Kulikov

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed left-handed defenceman Dmitry Kulikov to a three-year contract worth nearly $13-million.

Kulikov spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres after being traded from the Florida Panthers in June 2016. He recorded two goals, three assists and a -26 plus/minus rating in 47 games with the Sabres. Kulikov has 30 goals and 113 assists in 507 career NHL games.

The Jets made room for Kulikov by buying out the contract of defenceman Mark Stuart on Friday.

Kulikov helped Russia capture a silver medal at both the 2015 and 2010 World Hockey Championships.

The 26-year-old was selected 14th overall by the Panthers in the 2009 NHL Draft. He’s coming off a three-year, $13-million contract.