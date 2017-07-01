Sports
July 1, 2017 1:03 pm
Updated: July 1, 2017 1:07 pm

Winnipeg Jets land goalie Steve Mason

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Goalie Steve Mason makes a chest save during a game against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 1, 2015.

Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press
A A

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed unrestricted free agent goalie Steve Mason to a two-year deal worth $8.2-million.

Mason went 26-21-8 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts with the Philadelphia Flyers last season. He’s split his nine-year NHL career with the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 200 wins, a 2.68 GAA, .911 save percentage and 33 shutouts in 463 games.

RELATED: Winnipeg Jets buy out contract of Mark Stuart

The 29-year-old will challenge Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson for the starting job next season. The Jets announced in April they weren’t going to re-sign goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

Mason was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He went 33-20-7 while posting a 2.29 GAA, .916 save percentage and a league-leading 10 shutouts in his rookie season to win the Calder Trophy.

Mason is coming off a three-year contract that paid him $4.1-million per season.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
NHL
NHL Free Agency
Steve Mason
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News