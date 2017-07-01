Winnipeg Jets land goalie Steve Mason

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed unrestricted free agent goalie Steve Mason to a two-year deal worth $8.2-million.

Mason went 26-21-8 with a 2.66 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and three shutouts with the Philadelphia Flyers last season. He’s split his nine-year NHL career with the Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 200 wins, a 2.68 GAA, .911 save percentage and 33 shutouts in 463 games.

The 29-year-old will challenge Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson for the starting job next season. The Jets announced in April they weren’t going to re-sign goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

Mason was selected by the Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He went 33-20-7 while posting a 2.29 GAA, .916 save percentage and a league-leading 10 shutouts in his rookie season to win the Calder Trophy.

Mason is coming off a three-year contract that paid him $4.1-million per season.