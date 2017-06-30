Calgary Flames

More
Sports
June 30, 2017 5:29 pm

Calgary Flames sign Michael Stone to 3-year deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

NHL profile photo on Calgary Flames Michael Stone at a game against the Detroit Red Wings in Calgary, Alberta on Mar. 3, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Michael Stone to a three-year deal reportedly worth US$10.5 million.

The Flames acquired Stone from Arizona before last year’s trade deadline to add stability to their defence.

He had two goals and four assists with a defensive rating of plus-5 in 19 regular-season games with Calgary and added a goal in five playoff games.

The Winnipeg native has 26 goals and 76 assists over 343 NHL games with Arizona and Calgary.

The signing capped a busy day for the Flames, who also waived forward Lance Bouma and defenceman Ryan Murphy for the purposes of buying out their contracts.

READ MORE: Calgary Flames’ Lance Bouma and Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Stuart among buyouts

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Flames
Flames Michael Stone
Michael Stone
Michael Stone Arizona
Michael Stone Calgary Flames
Michael Stone deal
Michael Stone stats
NHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News