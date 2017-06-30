Sports
June 30, 2017 1:19 pm

Calgary Flames’ Lance Bouma and Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Stuart among buyouts

By Staff The Associated Press

Calgary Flames' Lance Bouma, left, seen in March 2015.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal
A A

NHL teams are taking advantage of their final chance to buy out players this off-season.

Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenceman Ryan Murphy.

Watch below from February 2016: Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma speaks to media a day after he, Johnny Gaudreau, and Sean Monahan were benched for the Flames game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Devils are clearing almost $4.5 million in cap space by buying out the final two years and $10 million of Cammalleri’s deal and final season at $1.3 million of Smith-Pelly’s.

The Panthers saved $2.67 million by buying out Jokinen, Bruins $1.73 million by buying out Hayes, the Jets $1.17 million by buying out Stuart and the Flames almost $2 million by buying out Bouma and Murphy.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Stuart out for at least a month

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Boston Bruins
Calgary Flames
florida panthers
Lance Bouma
Mark Stuart
New Jersey Devils
NHL
NHL buyouts
Ryan Murphy
Winnipeg Jets

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News