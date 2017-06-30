Calgary Flames’ Lance Bouma and Winnipeg Jets’ Mark Stuart among buyouts

NHL teams are taking advantage of their final chance to buy out players this off-season.

Among the players placed on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes were New Jersey Devils forwards Michael Cammalleri and Devante Smith-Pelly, Florida Panthers forward Jussi Jokinen, Boston Bruins forward Jimmy Hayes, Winnipeg Jets defenceman Mark Stuart and Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma and defenceman Ryan Murphy.

Watch below from February 2016: Calgary Flames forward Lance Bouma speaks to media a day after he, Johnny Gaudreau, and Sean Monahan were benched for the Flames game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Devils are clearing almost $4.5 million in cap space by buying out the final two years and $10 million of Cammalleri’s deal and final season at $1.3 million of Smith-Pelly’s.

The Panthers saved $2.67 million by buying out Jokinen, Bruins $1.73 million by buying out Hayes, the Jets $1.17 million by buying out Stuart and the Flames almost $2 million by buying out Bouma and Murphy.

