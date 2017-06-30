Crime
Halifax RCMP charge man for entering home, making snack, snoozing on couch

RCMP say tiredness, hunger and intoxication led to the arrest of a 20-year-old man.

Halifax RCMP say a combination of drink, tiredness and hunger led to the arrest of a 20-year-old uninvited man at a home in Timberlea.

Police say just before 3 a.m. Friday morning, a home owner woke up only to find an intoxicated man sleeping on the sofa. They say it appears he entered through an unlocked door, made a snack for himself and then fell asleep on the couch in the living room.

A 20-year-old man from Beaverbank, N.S. is facing charges for being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, illegal possession and three counts of breach of probation.

He is set to answer to the charges at Halifax Provincial Court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1.

Global News