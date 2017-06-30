Tragically Hip documentary: ‘Long Time Running’ trailer makes debut for Canada Day

Last summer, The Tragically Hip made history with an emotional Canadian tour, and now a documentary about the concerts and the lead-up to the shows is set to be released.

Titled Long Time Running, the documentary zooms in on the band’s emotional journey across the country and gets up close and personal with lead singer Gord Downie and the rest of the band. Released just in time for Canada Day, the first-ever trailer for Long Time Running somehow manages to capture the feeling of that iconic tour, once again, in a brief one-minute time span.



“It was just a dream,” says Downie in the trailer. “It was the best I’ve ever felt onstage. I wanted the shows to go on forever.”

Aside from intimate interviews with the Hip, the documentary boasts testimonies from the band members’ close friends, behind-the-scenes and backstage footage and reactions from their die-hard fans throughout Canada.

In May 2016, Downie revealed he had been battling incurable brain cancer since December 2015. Shortly after, The Tragically Hip announced a 15-show Canada tour in celebration of their latest studio album, Man Machine Poem.

Directed by Canadian documentary filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier (Watermark, Act of God) and produced by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn (Hip-Hop Evolution, Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage), there is some serious Canuck pedigree here.

The documentary will be released in select theatres in September 2017.

(You can watch the Long Time Running trailer, above.)