51-year-old man dies in Vancouver’s 9th homicide

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following the stabbing death of a 51-year-old man in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside on Tuesday morning.

Vancouver police were called to East Hastings near Main Street at 8 a.m., where they found a man in medical distress. The victim was rushed to hospital and died a short time later.

The victim has been identified as Vancouver resident Mark Eriksen.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the stabbing and to find the person responsible.

This is Vancouver’s ninth homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers.