Break and enter at Raymore, Sask. business

Punnichy RCMP say at least three people and two trucks were involved in thefts at a Raymore, Sask., business earlier this week.

Police said the trucks arrived from the south on Highway 6 at 4:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

An unknown number of occupants from the first vehicle hooked up and stole a red Fuel Express trailer. This truck is described as black pickup with a large fuel tank in the box.

RCMP said two masked men from the second vehicle smashed through a glass door in order to enter the business. Tobacco products and lottery tickets were stolen.

The driver of the second vehicle is described as being around five-foot nine, with a chunky build and short hair. He was wearing a zip-up sweater or jacket with a light blue stripe across the chest, a yellow Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap, baggy pants, high-rise boots and orange and black gloves.

His passenger is described as being around five-foot seven and has a medium build. He was wearing orange and black gloves, a dark green zip-up hoodie and a baseball cap.

The second vehicle is described as a black, four-door Ford pickup truck. It had beige or gold fender flares, a beige interior, a sun or moon roof, step side bars, wide mirrors and a trailer hitch. There were also some tree branches in the box.

Both vehicles fled southbound on Highway 6.

The forensic identification section from Yorkton RCMP is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Raymore is approximately 170 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.