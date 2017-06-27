Crime
RCMP trying to identify thieves after armed robbery at La Ronge gas station

La Ronge RCMP have released surveillance photos of five suspects after an armed robbery on Tuesday.

RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying five suspects after an armed robbery in La Ronge, Sask.

At around 3:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, a gas station in the northern community was robbed.

Police said their initial investigation revealed that five men had entered the store with what was described as a long barrel firearm. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

LaRongeRobbery_suspect-1

RCMP released this surveillance photo of suspect #1.

la-ronge-suspect-2

RCMP released this surveillance photo of suspect #2.

la-ronge-robbery-suspect-3

RCMP released this surveillance photo of suspect #3.

la-ronge-robbery-suspect-4

RCMP released this surveillance photo of suspect #4.

la-ronge-robbery-suspect-5

RCMP released this surveillance photo of suspect #5.

The suspects are described as follows:

  • Suspect #1 – wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans and sunglasses
  • Suspect #2 – wearing a dark blue hoody with lettering, balaclava and blue jeans
  • Suspect #3 – wearing a red hoody with a black stripe across the hood, blue jeans, glasses and a bandana
  • Suspect #4 – wearing a grey sweatshirt with a black hood and blue jeans
  • Suspect #5 – wearing a red hoody with grey patches, balaclava and grey leggings

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

