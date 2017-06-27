RCMP trying to identify thieves after armed robbery at La Ronge gas station

RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying five suspects after an armed robbery in La Ronge, Sask.

At around 3:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, a gas station in the northern community was robbed.

READ MORE: Sask. RCMP warn public about fake Canadian currency with blue Chinese characters

Police said their initial investigation revealed that five men had entered the store with what was described as a long barrel firearm. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and fireworks.

No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1 – wearing a dark blue hoody, blue jeans and sunglasses

Suspect #2 – wearing a dark blue hoody with lettering, balaclava and blue jeans

Suspect #3 – wearing a red hoody with a black stripe across the hood, blue jeans, glasses and a bandana

Suspect #4 – wearing a grey sweatshirt with a black hood and blue jeans

Suspect #5 – wearing a red hoody with grey patches, balaclava and grey leggings

READ MORE: 2 charged after firearms complaint in North Battleford, Sask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.