June 27, 2017
Sask. RCMP warn public about fake Canadian currency with blue Chinese characters

Police in Humboldt, Sask., are warning the public about fake Canadian currency with Chinese characters printed on the bills.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, police officials said the bills are of poor quality and feel like paper rather than plastic.

Any businesses or people who may have come across the fake currency are asked to contact RCMP at 306-682-2535.

The city of Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

