Sask. RCMP warn public about fake Canadian currency with blue Chinese characters

RCMP in Humboldt, Sask., are warning the public about fake Canadian bills with blue Chinese characters printed on them.

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, police officials said the bills are of poor quality and feel like paper rather than plastic.

Any businesses or people who may have come across the fake currency are asked to contact RCMP at 306-682-2535.

The city of Humboldt is approximately 105 kilometres east of Saskatoon.