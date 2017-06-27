Sports
June 27, 2017 10:07 pm

Edmonton’s teenage soccer phenom Alphonso Davies named to Canada’s Gold Cup roster

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Alphonso Davies stretches during a practice Monday, June 12, 2017 in Montreal. Vancouver Whitecaps rising star Davies headlines a young Canadian squad for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

Vancouver Whitecaps rising star Alphonso Davies headlines a young Canadian squad for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Canadian Soccer Association announced its 23-player squad Tuesday for the biennial championship for teams from North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The squad features 14 Gold Cup debutantes including Davies, a 16-year-old who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents and recently received his Canadian citizenship.

Watch below: On March 25, 2016, Julia Wong profiled teenaged Edmonton soccer player Alphonso Davies. At the time, he had been selected for Canada’s U-20 soccer team, but his story began in war-torn Liberia.


Story continues below

Veterans include Vancouver’s Marcel de Jong, who was named to his fifth Gold Cup team, and Montreal’s Patrice Bernier and Toronto’s Tosaint Ricketts, who were named to their fourth. Ricketts is recovering from a hamstring strain suffered earlier this month but is expected to return before Canada’s Gold Cup opener.

“We have a dynamic team that has speed and offensive weapons,” Canada coach Octavio Zambrano said in a statement. “We have a balance between offence and defence. We want to go forward and have a high tempo, but we also have to make sure we have the defenders that are up to the task in our end.”

Missing from the squad is Orlando City star striker Cyle Larin, who was recently arrested in Florida on a misdemeanour DUI alcohol or drugs charge and given a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road. He was cleared to return to Major League Soccer on Tuesday by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program doctors.

Davies could become Canada’s youngest player to feature in a CONCACAF Gold Cup match. He became Canada’s youngest-ever international when he played in Canada’s 2-1 win over Curacao in a friendly earlier this month.

READ MORE: Teen soccer star from Edmonton impresses in history making debut for Team Canada

View a photo gallery of teen soccer star Alphonso Davies below:

Alphonso Davies Gevaro Nepomuceno

Canada’s Alphonso Davies clears the ball away from Curacao’s Gevaro Nepomuceno during second half of a friendly match, in Montreal on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Davies leads the way as Whitecaps top Impact

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies, left, and Nicolas Mezquida celebrate Davies’ goal against the Montreal Impact during first half semifinal Canadian Championship soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 23, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Davies turning heads with Whitecaps

Philadelphia Union’s Fabinho, right, shoves Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies off the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday March 5, 2017. Liberian-born Edmonton-raised midfielder Davies has been one of the bright spots for the Vancouver Whitecaps early in the Major Soccer League season.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Toronto FC watchful of teenage Whitecap

Like others in MLS, Toronto FC has taken notice of Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies. Davies celebrates his goal during first half CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final soccer action against the New York Red Bulls, in Vancouver in a March 2, 2017, file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Whitecaps hope strong defence continues

Philadelphia Union’s Fabian Herbers, back, is pushed off the ball by Vancouver Whitecaps’ Matias Laba (15) as Alphonso Davies (67) watches during the first half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday March 5, 2017. It’s very early in the season but the Vancouver Whitecaps have already made strides to tighten up their defensive play.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Davies Montero lead Whitecaps past Red Bulls

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Fredy Montero, front left, Tim Parker, back left, and Alphonso Davies celebrate Montero’s goal against the New York Red Bulls during second half CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Whitecaps confident in another comeback

Vancouver Whitecaps 15-year-old Alphonso Davies (67) breaks away from Toronto FC’s Eriq Zavaleta during first half Canadian Cup action in Toronto on Tuesday June 21, 2016. The Vancouver Whitecaps are confident they can dig themselves out of another hole.The Whitecaps face Toronto FC on Wednesday night at BC Place with the Voyageurs Cup on the line.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
alphonso-davies

Alphonso Davies, 15, started playing soccer at a young age.

Nathan Gross/Global News

Other young players include Gold Cup debutantes Raheem Edwards and Michael Petrasso, who both turn 22 during this summer’s competition. Samuel Piette, also 22, is back for his third Gold Cup.

Scott Arfield of Burnley FC in England, Junior Hoilett of Cardiff City FC in Wales, Jayson Leutwiler of Shrewsbury Town FC in England, and Steven Vitoria of Lechia Gdansk in Poland make are among the other players appearing at the Gold Cup for the first time.

In addition to Larin, other notable absences include MLS regulars Will Johnson and Tesho Akindele. Nik Ledgerwood, Marcus Haber and Simeon Jackson, who have played key roles for Canada in recent years, were also left off the roster.

Canada plays its first game of the tournament July 7 against French Guiana in Harrison, N.J.

Canada:

Goal — Milan Borjan, MKS Korona Kielce (Poland); Maxime Crepeau, Montreal Impact; Jayson Leutwiler, Shrewsbury Town FC (England).

Defence — Samuel Adekugbe, Brighton & Hove Albion (England); Fraser Aird (Unattached); Marcel de Jong,Vancouver Whitecaps; Dejan Jakovic, New York Cosmos (NASL); Manjrekar James, Vasas Budapest (Hungary); Adam Straith, FC Edmonton; Steven Vitoria, Lechia Gdansk (Poland).

Midfield — Scott Arfield, Burnley FC (England); Patrice Bernier, Montreal Impact; Alphonso Davies, Vancouver Whitecaps; Raheem Edwards, Toronto FC; David (Junior) Hoilett, Cardiff City FC (Wales); Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Montreal Impact; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Louisville City FC (USL); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC; Michael Petrasso, Queen’s Park Rangers (England); Samuel Piette, CD Izarra (Spain); Russell Teibert, Vancouver Whitecaps.

Forward — Lucas Cavallini, CA Penarol (Uruguay); Tosaint Ricketts, Toronto FC (MLS).

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alphonso Davies
CONCACAF
Edmonton
Edmonton sports
Gold Cup
Soccer
Sports
Team Canada
Vancouver Whitecaps

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News