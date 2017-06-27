Lloydminster raises Pride flag for first time

For the very first time, a Pride flag is flying above city hall in Lloydminster.

The flag was raised on Monday after Mayor Gerald Aalbers proclaimed this week as Pride Week in the Border City.

Members of Lloydminster’s LGBTQ+ community were on hand for the proclamation and flag raising ceremony; the move comes after a resident came forward asking for the proclamation.

Typically, June is recognized as Pride month, but prior to Monday, no events or celebrations had been planned in Lloydminster.

As part of the proclamation, the city is encouraging residents “to enrich their lives and the community by being true to yourself and accepting everyone around you with an open mind and open heart.”

Lloydminster’s Pride Week ends Friday.