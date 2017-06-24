Saskatoon Pride Parade sees record attendance

Sunshine and a lot of rainbows marked the 2017 Saskatoon Pride Parade.

On Saturday, the 17th annual Pride event saw a record attendance.

Over 5,000 people marched together, according to organizers.

In 2016, there were 66 floats in the parade. This year, there were 119 registered entries. One group from Saskatoon Public Schools had over 500 people.

“No matter how loud hate can be, we’re going to be louder and prouder,” said Danny Papadatos, co-chair of the Saskatoon Pride Festival.

“[People get to] celebrate who they are and not be afraid to walk down this street and honour that,” Papadatos said about his favourite aspect of the parade.

Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark was the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

Clark was also the first Saskatoon mayor to march in the local Pride parade, something he said was “long overdue.”

“I proudly want to make a statement, along with my council colleagues, that we support Pride and we support inclusion,” Clark said.

“We’re moving from that time of fear and people hesitating, to a time of saying, ‘You know what? It’s stronger to be inclusive and together than it is to be fearful and have discrimination and division,’” Clark said.