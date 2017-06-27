Hari Pal sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 23 years for fatal stabbings

A Calgary man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 23 years for the May 2014 stabbing deaths of his ex-wife and her friend.

Hari Pal was found guilty Friday, June 23 of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife, Sanjula Devi, and Fahmida Velji-Visram.

Pal received consecutive parole ineligibilities, adding up to 23 years before he can apply for freedom. The sentence for Devi’s death was life, no chance of parole for 12 years, while he received life no chance of parole for 11 years for Velji-Visram.

Velji-Visram’s husband Rahim Visram had wanted the parole ineligibility to be even higher, but said he hopes the end of the court process can finally bring him closure.

“Fifty years is still not enough time,” Visram told Global News. “I wanted longer…but I know the justice system does not value a human life.

“I am happy that I can finally close this tragic chapter in my life and move forward, knowing that justice has finally been served.”

Velji-Visram’s brother, Farouk, said he was happy with the sentence and hopes to move on with his own life.

“My sister was my best friend; my sister was my everything,” he said outside court.

“So to lose not only a sister, but a best friend? I died inside.”

Pal was also charged with the attempted murder of his landlord Shalni Gill, who tried to intervene in the attack. He was found guilty of the lesser charge of aggravated assault. Queen’s Bench Justice Gerard Hawco sentenced Pal concurrently to two years for that crime.

Crown prosecutor Joe Mercier classified the crimes as an “ultimate failure.”

“Domestic homicide is where we haven’t been able to intervene and help someone,” Mercier said outside court. “[The crimes] were horrible – they were in front of a very young, vulnerable child and quite senseless.”

Previously in the trial, Mercier said Pal was on a “stabbing frenzy” the day of the attacks and called it a “murderous mission.”

Last week, court proceedings came to a stop when Pal was being sworn in to testify in his own defence. He stuck a finger in his ear and told court his deceased wife was speaking to him and that he couldn’t hear anything else.

After hearing testimony from a forensic psychologist, the Justice presiding over the case deemed Pal fit to stand trial. Pal declined to testify.

With files from Global’s Erika Tucker and Aaron Tell