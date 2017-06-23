Defence argues for lesser charge in case of Calgary man accused in 2014 fatal stabbings

Defence has presented its closing arguments at the trial of a Calgary man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-wife and her friend.

Hari Pal is on trial for two counts of second-degree murder for the May 2014 deaths of his estranged wife, Sanjula Devi, and her friend, Fahmida Velji-Visram. Pal is also charged with the attempted murder of his landlord, who tried to intervene in the attack.

READ MORE: Victim who tried to stop 2014 fatal stabbings of 2 women testifies in Calgary court

The Crown has argued Pal was on a stabbing frenzy, but Friday the defence argued there was a lack of evidence of conflict or events leading up to the death of Velji-Visram to merit a second-degree murder charge. Instead, defence is suggesting manslaughter in her case.

Watch below from June 22: An accused Calgary double-murderer has claimed he’s hearing the voice of his dead wife. Nancy Hixt reports.

Earlier this week, court proceedings came to a stop when Pal was being sworn in to testify in his own defence. The accused stuck a finger in his ear and told court his deceased wife was speaking to him and that he couldn’t hear anything else.

A forensic psychologist deemed Pal is still fit to stand trial. Pal declined to testify Thursday.

Court has adjourned until 2 p.m. at which time a verdict is expected.

With files from Nancy Hixt