First-degree murder conviction upheld for killer of Calgary woman Lacey Jones McKnight

The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed a bid by Kristopher Guenther to have his first-degree murder conviction overturned.

Guenther was convicted of killing his ex-fiancée Lacey Jones McKnight in March 2015. She was strangled to death in October 2012.

Guenther had challenged the conviction, suggesting the trial judge erred in law by finding he confined Jones McKnight while killing her, providing the necessary elements for constructive first-degree murder.

Guenther’s defence argued her hands and feet were bound as a part of a consensual sex act and said he should instead be found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

“We conclude that the first ground of appeal is without merit,” the panel of appeal court justices said in a written decision released Tuesday.

“On this record, the trial judge properly concluded that forcible confinement elevating the murder to first-degree murder was made out,” the ruling explains.

The appeal court dismissed two further grounds of appeal; the conviction for first degree-murder stands.

Guenther was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

With files from Global’s Erika Tucker and News Talk 770’s John Himpe