Calgary Stampeders Roy Finch suspended for violating CFL drug policy

Calgary Stampeders running back Roy Finch has been suspended for two games for violating the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) drug policy.

The CFL announced Monday Finch had tested positive for D-amphetamine, a substance banned by the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) and the CFL.

If a player tests positive for a banned substance, the CFL says they will be subject to mandatory drug testing and will participate in an assessment and clinical evaluation to determine if they need additional counselling.

A second offence would result in a nine-game suspension, followed by a year-long suspension for a third violation and a lifetime ban for a fourth.

While Finch can’t play during his suspension, it’s up to the club to determine if he can participate in other team activities such as practices and meetings.

Finch ‘made a mistake’

In a statement, Finch said he “made a mistake” and accepts “full responsibility.”

“I want to make it clear that there was absolutely no intent on my part to cheat as I was taking the medication to treat attention-deficit disorder. At the same time, I know that I’m responsible for what goes into my body and I should have asked more questions.”

“I apologize to the fans, the coaches and my teammates for the embarrassment I have caused.”

John Hufnagel says Stampeders are ‘very disappointed’

In a statement, Calgary Stampeders’ president and general manager John Hufnagel said the club was “very disappointed to learn about Roy’s violation of the policy on drugs.”

“We understand the medication taken by Roy was to treat a legitimate medical condition, however, by failing to follow procedure and obtain a therapeutic-use exception, Roy is subject to this penalty,” he said.